Innovazione e sostenibilità, De Micheli: "Temi entrati anche in infrastrutture e trasporti"

16 Ottobre 2019

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 16 ottobre 2019 Innovazione e sostenibilità, De Micheli: "Temi entrati anche in infrastrutture e trasporti" "Innovazione e sostenibilità temi entrati anche in infrastrutture e trasporti". Così il Ministro delle Infrastrutture e dei Trasporti Paola De Micheli, intervenuta a margine di un convegno a Palazzo Wedekind su Ricerca, Innovazione e Sostenibilità a cura del gruppo Chiesi Farmaceutici. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev agenziavista.it

